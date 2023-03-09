Battle of the first responders

The Grand Rapids Fire and Police Department are inviting the public to the 2nd annual GRFD vs. GRPD Hockey Game at Van Andel Arena. All guests will have the opportunity to watch this charity game benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association and enjoy specially-priced tickets to the night’s Griffins game at 7 p.m.

Game Day: March 11th, 2023 Starting at 12:30 PM, watch the Grand Rapids Fire Department take on the Grand Rapids Police Department as they go head to head. When purchasing tickets to the Griffins game that night, this ticket also gets you into this charity game as well.

*Your specific game seat does not matter during the GRFD vs. GRPD game – just the Griffins game that night

Exclusive Ticket Pricing

Upper Level Faceoff tickets: $22

Upper Level Center Ice: $25

Lower Level Faceoff: $28

Lower Level Center Ice: $32

A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association

*Only a $0.50 per ticket fee applies with online orders. The $7 per ticket shown as a “fee” goes directly back to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA)

Tickets for GRFD vs GRPD