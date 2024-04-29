Three ‘long-weekend’ getaways

With Memorial Day on the horizon, here are some curated travel ideas that offer a hassle-free way of getting there.

Traveling can have numerous health benefits, both mental and physical. Taking a vacation allows one to break away from daily routines and experience new environments, which promotes relaxation. Exposure to new stimuli can inspire creativity and sharpen problem-solving skills, as it encourages individuals to think outside their usual frames of reference.

Sometimes traveling in and of itself can be a major stressor. One way to get around that is to cut your time en route down to the bare minimum. Another trick is to take advantage of smaller regional airports much like our beloved Gerald R. Ford International. The best way to go is with a nonstop, direct flight, but it’s not always possible. Pro tip when booking: be sure to sort flights by duration to avoid long layovers.