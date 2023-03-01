Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

ALFRESCO LANDSCAPES

2914 3 MILE RD. NW, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49534 | 616-453-2530 |

INFO@ALFRESCO-LANDSCAPES.COM | ALFRESCO-LANDSCAPES.COM

Paul Burd and his team at Alfresco Landscapes have set the standard for landscape design and installation in West Michigan for more than 30 years. Burd studied horticulture and landscape architecture at Michigan State University, and after designing for Frederick Meijer Gardens and co-owning several landscaping businesses, he started Alfresco. Since its inception, Alfresco has accumulated a premier portfolio full of meticulously manicured lawns and wonderfully reimagined outdoor spaces unique to every client.

Alfresco provides every client with the highest-quality landscaping design through inventive solutions and relational customer care. They create spaces that reflect the unique personality of the client, and achieve results that both reveal and enhance natural beauty.

From concept to cleanup, Alfresco has knowledgeable profes-sionals at every step of the process. Their dedication to their trade results in landscapes that showcase Alfresco’s expertise. With Alfresco, your ideal landscape is closer to reality than you think.