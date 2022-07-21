Whole Foods to celebrate grand opening

A supermarket chain soon will open its doors in Kentwood.

Texas-based Whole Foods Market will celebrate the grand opening of its first West Michigan store at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood.

The 45,400-square-foot supermarket has been in the works since 2020. The store will feature more than 200 local items from Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin hand-picked by Mike Neill, local forager for Whole Foods Market’s Michigan stores.

For the grand opening, the first 500 shoppers will receive a Whole Foods Market Secret Saver card with a mystery value between $5 and $50. One shopper will receive a $100 card.

In addition, the first 2,000 shoppers will receive a Whole Foods Market Grand Rapids tote bag at checkout.

Samples from Madcap Coffee, Drought Juice, The Gluten Free Bar and Field and Fire Bakery + Café will be served from 7-9 a.m., and customers can expect other samples from local Michigan brands throughout opening day.

From Aug. 17-21, Whole Foods Market said it will match 100% of proceeds from any local product purchased in store, up to $5,000, to benefit Green Apple Pantry.

The company also said it will donate 1% of each day’s total sales from Sept. 6-9 to benefit four local schools in Grand Rapids and Kentwood and will provide additional support for local nonprofit organizations, including Fulton Street Market, Kids’ Food Basket and Heartside Gleaning.

The new store marks the retailer’s eighth Michigan location.

Hours of operation for Whole Foods are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.