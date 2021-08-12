SpartanNash hosting companywide milk drive for food banks

SpartanNash is pitching in to help food banks deal with milk shortages.

The Byron Center-based grocery retailer and distributor said Wednesday that it partnered with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM) for a companywide milk drive fundraiser to support local families in need. About 95% of food banks say they don’t have enough milk available for families, according to a survey by Feeding America.

From Aug. 15-29, customers who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in nine states can join the fight against hunger by donating the approximate cost of one, two or three gallons of milk or rounding up to the nearest dollar at the checkout lane or online through the Fast Lane.

More than 145 stores are participating, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Dan’s Supermarket, to support more than 100 local food banks and pantries.

Those who cannot make it to a store can text MILK to 23065 to donate.

“We know that hunger doesn’t take a day off, and the economic impact of COVID has caused increasing numbers of families to turn to food pantries and food banks for support,” said Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash vice president of communications. “One hundred percent of funds raised through our milk drive will be used to purchase milk at cost for families throughout the year.”

Food banks and food pantries provide hunger-relief services by distributing food and grocery items such as milk and other pantry staples. Access to milk can help to close the nutrition gap because milk provides potassium, calcium and vitamin D.

“Milk is one of the top three requested items at food banks, yet the average family only receives one gallon per year,” said Cortney Freeland, UDIM director of youth wellness programs. “This means families and children are missing out on milk’s high-quality protein and the essential nutrients it provides. Michigan’s dairy farmers are incredibly proud to partner with SpartanNash and its store guests on this amazing opportunity to provide fresher dairy to our communities in need and ensure everyone has access to nutritious foods.”