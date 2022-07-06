Ocean fresh downtown

Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, opened in late May serving up “contemporary” seafood from across the globe.

“It’s a special space, and I think people are real excited to come see it and enjoy it,” said Kevin Gudejko, president and CEO of Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group, the company that owns Real Seafood. “We’ve been working on it a while, and we’re ready to go.”

Mainstreet Ventures also owns The Chop House and Palio in Grand Rapids. It’s Mainstreet’s fifth Real Seafood location, joining Toledo; Bay City; Ann Arbor; and Naples, Florida.

City’s high marks

Grand Rapids continues to have one of the best high schools in the country: Grand Rapids Public Schools’ City High.

U.S. News & World Report ranked it as Michigan’s top high school and the 18th-best in the United States. That makes sense, as it was created by the school district in the 1970s for the city’s “highly motivated or academically gifted” students.

“We could not be prouder of our scholars, staff, district and community for this achievement,” City High Principal Ryan Huppert said. “The inspiration that this accomplishment provides is worth so much to our community right now. These rankings reflect all the hard work that scholars and staff put forth to succeed here. Seeing those efforts translate into such a high level of success and recognition means the world to our school.”

The school ranked in the top five among the state’s high schools in the publication’s five categories, including best in performance and tied for the highest graduation rate.

The rest of the state’s top 10 schools are on the east side of the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. East Grand Rapids High School was No. 2 in the Grand Rapids metro area and No. 13 in the state, while Holland’s Black River High School, Forest Hills Northern High School and Byron Center High School round out the top five in the area.

Gun Lake Casino expansion

In May, Gun Lake Casino broke ground on a $300 million expansion project that adds a 15-story, four-diamond hotel and resort, complete with an aquadome.

The hotel includes 252 rooms and features a two-story suite at the top. The aquadome is a 32,000-square-foot glass dome with multiple pools, swim-up bar, live palm trees and live entertainment space. It will be maintained at 85 degrees year-round.

It is the fifth phase of the casino expansion. It recently opened three restaurants: CBK, Shkode Chop House and 131 Sportsbar and Lounge.

