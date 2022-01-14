Partnership offers free MLK Day vaccine clinic

Four Grand Rapids organizations have partnered to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, to increase the vaccination rate among African Americans in the community and build further awareness about the positive impact of the vaccine.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) is leading the clinic, which will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brown-Hutcherson Ministries at 618 Jefferson Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Health care professionals from University of Michigan Health-West will provide the vaccines, and Brown-Hutcherson Ministries provided the space where the clinic will be hosted. The Grand Rapids MLK Community Worship Celebration Committee is providing marketing support for the event.

Residents 5 years of age and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the event. Individuals can register online or on-site the day of the event.

COVID protocols will be in place, including masking and social distancing.