Frolic at the Zoo to raise funds for homeless families

A nonprofit is inviting families to enjoy prizes, a scavenger hunt, music and more at John Ball Zoo next month for a good cause.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids, along with presenting sponsors Eastbrook Homes and Vos Glass, will host the third annual Family Frolic at the Zoo at John Ball Zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids, from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 1.

The nonprofit, which focuses on assisting homeless and low-income families to achieve sustainable independence, will educate attendees on family homelessness, presented in an age-appropriate way while simultaneously aiming to raise funds to help families move into housing.

“After a year away, we are ecstatic to bring back the Family Frolic at the Zoo event alongside Eastbrook Homes and Vos Glass to not only educate families but to help bring families home and out of homelessness,” said Cheryl Schuch, executive director at Family Promise of Grand Rapids. “Family homeless is a community issue that requires a community response, and together, we can make a significant impact.”

The evening will be filled with giveaways, prizes, a scavenger hunt for kids, music and animals. The East Grand Rapids ice cream parlor Jersey Junction will provide free ice cream to all guests.

Eastbrook Homes and Vos Glass will donate $10,000 as presenting sponsors.

“Housing is not just at the center of my company; it’s at the center of our communities. When families experience stable, quality housing, they gain a foothold in life,” said Mick McGraw, CEO of Eastbrook Homes. “By partnering with wonderful organizations such as Family Promise of Grand Rapids, ‘home’ can become a reality for hundreds of families in the greater Grand Rapids area. The best part is that anybody can be a part of this effort; simply join us at the Family Frolic at the Zoo event to support this amazing nonprofit.”

All ages are welcome at the Family Frolic. Tickets are $10 per adult and children 18 and younger will get in free.

People can find out more and order tickets on Eventbrite or the Facebook event page.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Family Promise partners with families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by helping them get back on their feet so they can create a stable lifestyle for their children. Family Promise has helped more than 4,000 children and 1,500 families build a strong foundation for their family’s future by providing emergency services, permanent housing, case management, mentoring and furniture donation services.