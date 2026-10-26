Youth Pitch Ideas for Safer Communities

The future of violence prevention in Grand Rapids starts with ideas — and the people ready to bring them to life. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the City of Grand Rapids’ Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force will host its next Pitch & Highlight Night, showcasing youth-focused initiatives designed to build safer neighborhoods and strengthen community well-being.

From 6 to 9 p.m. at the MLK Park Community Center, 900 Fuller Ave. SE, 10 finalists will present innovative project ideas aimed at reducing violence, creating prosocial opportunities and addressing mental health needs among Grand Rapids residents ages 15-24. Each participant will deliver a five-minute pitch outlining a proposed solution and its potential impact.

At the end of the evening, five winners will be selected to partner with the city and receive up to $10,000 each to launch their projects. The funding will support initiatives implemented between March and September 2027.

“Every time our community comes together to share ideas, we take another step toward reducing violence in Grand Rapids. We look forward to Pitch Night because it shows what’s possible when residents bring their creativity, lived experience, and commitment to safer neighborhoods,” said Latesha Lipscomb, civilian violence prevention and intervention manager for the city’s Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

The event will offer opportunities for attendees to meet the finalists, hear their proposals, ask questions and connect with presenters. With food, fellowship and a shared commitment to community safety, Pitch & Highlight Night will also provide a platform for residents to learn how local ideas can translate into meaningful action.

Projects selected for funding must align with the SAFE Task Force’s goals and support violence reduction strategies outlined in the city’s Strategic Plan and the Police Department’s Strategic Plan.