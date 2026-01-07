Slightly bent but brilliant

Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off 2026 with Kimberly Akimbo, a five-time Tony Award–winning musical that proves Broadway still knows how to surprise us.

Playing at DeVos Performance Hall Jan. 27–Feb. 1, this offbeat gem balances laugh-out-loud comedy with genuine heartache. Sixteen-year-old Kimberly faces family chaos, a rare genetic condition, first love, and the occasional questionable choice—but her optimism never wavers. With a smart, soulful score by Jeanine Tesori, who made history as the first female composer to win two Tonys for Best Score, Kimberly Akimbo blends sharp wit with real warmth. Critics have called it both hilarious and deeply human—the kind of musical that sneaks up on your emotions while keeping you laughing.

Tickets for Kimberly Akimbo ($49–$171) are available online at grandrapids.broadway.com or by calling 616-235-6285, weekdays, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.