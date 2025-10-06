Oxford Trail’s $9M lesson in equity

City and community leaders gathered Tuesday, Oct. 1 to break ground on the $9 million Oxford Trail improvement project, a transformative initiative set to increase connectivity between the city’s southwest neighborhoods and downtown.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at Oxford Street SW between Godfrey and Norwich avenues, marked the official start of construction on the new non-motorized trail, which will span from Wealthy Street SW through the Black Hills neighborhood and extend to Hall Street SW.

Mayor David LaGrand, City Manager Mark Washington, and other city officials were joined by community stakeholders including Rocio Rodriguez, executive director of the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, and Tim Kelly, president and CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

“This project is about more than just a trail,” said Laura Cleypool, interim director of parks and recreation. “It’s about creating spaces that bring people together, strengthen neighborhood connections, and open the door to new opportunities for recreation, wellness and community.”

The Oxford Trail will offer residents of the Roosevelt Park and Black Hills neighborhoods — areas that have historically lacked river access — a direct route to the Grand River and the larger Grand River Greenway. Once completed, the greenway will stretch from Lowell to Lake Michigan, forming a comprehensive network of accessible trails across the region.

The project includes:

New trail segments connecting Oxford Street SW to Hall Street SW and Godfrey Avenue SW

Reconstruction of the existing trail from Wealthy Street SW to Oxford Street SW

A universally accessible playground

Outdoor fitness equipment and a dedicated workout area

Community gathering spaces, including shelters and an amphitheater

A half-court basketball area under the Oxford Street bridge

Funding for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act through the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Partners in the project include Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Erhardt Construction, and Progressive Companies.

The Oxford Trail is part of the city’s broader effort to implement goals outlined in strategic plans such as GR Forward and River For All, which emphasize increased access to the Grand River and enhanced neighborhood connectivity.

Construction is now underway, with community members looking forward to a trail that not only connects physical locations, but strengthens the social and cultural fabric of Grand Rapids’ southwest side.