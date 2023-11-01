It’s show season at DeVos Performance Hall

Grab the family and head to DeVos Performance Hall where two very distinct versions of the beloved holiday classic take center stage this season.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Guest MC Kurtis Blow blends hip hop dance with a magical, re-imagined storyline set in New York City on New Year’s Eve to electric violin music that “turns Tchaikovsky’s score on its head.” One performance only: Sunday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at this link.

Michigan’s only professional ballet company, Grand Rapids Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ features choreography by Val Caniparoli; a set imagined by Chris Van Allsburg and designed by Eugene Lee; dazzling balletic visuals; and Tchaikovsky’s heartwarming and familiar score performed by the Grand Rapids Symphony. Under the leadership of Artistic Director James Sofranko, performance dates for the ballet are Dec. 8-10 and 15-17. On Sunday, December 11 is Clara’s Nutcracker Party, where kids can meet characters from the show. For tickets, visit grballet.com or call 616-454-4771. Tickets are available at this link.

TINA-The Tina Turner Musical, presented by Broadway GR, will dazzle audiences Nov. 7-12 at DeVos Performance Hall. Hollywood Reporter calls this journey of a woman who broke barriers, set to the soundtrack of her chart-topping hits “sensational.” According to Variety, the music is “fantastic.” Written by Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the play delves into adult themes depicting gun shots, domestic violence, and strong language. for tickets, visit broadwaygr.com.

Elf in Concert

Take in New Line Cinema’s 2003 holiday comedy Elf on the big-screen as Grand Rapids Symphony performs John Debney’s whimsical score at DeVos Performance Hall. Two performances, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., will be conducted by Duo Shen. Rated: PG. Tickets are available here.