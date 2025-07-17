Don’t stop believin’ in Picnic Pops

If you missed the Grand Rapids Symphony’s Patriotic Pops concert, don’t worry—there’s still time to experience the magic of Family Fare Picnic Pops, now in full swing at its new home in Secchia Meadows at Millennium Park.

This beloved summer tradition continues with two high-energy performances under the stars. On Wednesday, July 17, Faithfully: The Music of Journey brings the arena-rock anthems of the ’80s to life, featuring fan favorites like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms.” The series concludes on Monday, July 22, with A Night of Broadway, starring Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara. Expect iconic show tunes, personal stories, and a grand finale worthy of a Broadway curtain call.

Led by Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt and sponsored by SpartanNash, the Picnic Pops series offers a perfect blend of music, memories and summer celebration for all ages.

General admission tickets for all concerts start at just $49, with additional fees possible when purchasing online or by phone. Secure your spot in advance at grsymphony.org or by calling 616.454.9451 x4.

Families will be happy to know that children 12 and under enjoy free admission with a paid adult ticket, making this a perfect outing for all ages. While tickets will be available for purchase on the day of each performance at the beautiful Secchia Meadows, prices increase at the gate—so early planning is encouraged to save your seat and your budget.

For those looking to elevate their evening, a limited number of reserved seating options are available, including exclusive VIP tables near the stage. Whether you’re planning a romantic night out or gathering with friends, the Picnic Pops experience pairs perfectly with warm summer evenings and live symphonic sound.

Pack your picnic blanket, bring the family, and let the music move you. Purchase tickets HERE.