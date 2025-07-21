Teens earn top honors in youth film competition

Grand Rapids teens Caleb Jesse and Daniel Ewer have been named top ten winners in a national youth film competition focused on food justice. The duo earned recognition for their short film Apples, a creative, thought-provoking piece that explores the intersection of equity, access, and community through the lens of food.

Hosted by Mosaic Film Experience in partnership with Newman’s Own Foundation, the Nourishing Narratives: Cultivating Youth Stories For Change mobile film competition invited students ages 10 to 18 to create short films—shot and edited entirely on mobile devices—that shed light on food-related challenges and solutions in their communities.

Caleb and Daniel’s film stood out among submissions from across the country for its storytelling and cinematic perspective. Their win places them among a select group of ten young filmmakers whose work will be showcased at a red-carpet celebration on August 2 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition to the screening, each winner will receive a $1,000 award and prize package to support their continued storytelling efforts.

“The stories these young filmmakers have told are powerful, creative, and deeply necessary,” said Skot Welch, President and Founder of Mosaic Film Experience. “This competition reflects what Mosaic is all about, giving youth the tools and platform to tell their meaningful stories, explore their creativity, and realize the influence they already have to shape the world around them.”

Founded in Grand Rapids in 2012, Mosaic Film Experience is a nonprofit organization dedicated to re imagining education through storytelling, digital media, and hands-on experiences. The Nourishing Narratives competition reflects Mosaic’s mission to empower underrepresented youth through creative platforms that prepare them for careers in emerging industries.

This year’s competition launched in honor of what would have been actor and philanthropist Paul Newman’s 100th birthday. Through his namesake foundation, Newman’s Own has committed more than $600 million to support children facing adversity, including efforts that promote food equity and youth empowerment.

“We’re delighted to work with Mosaic Film Experiences to give a platform to young people who are passionate about food justice.” said Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “We believe that many solutions start at the community level, and bringing youth voices into the conversation is a key ingredient for change.”

Other winning films came from young creators in California, Connecticut, Kentucky, New York, Washington D.C., and Georgia, covering themes from sustainability and food waste to education, community gardening, and rising food costs. Clips from each of the winning films can be previewed here.

To learn more about Mosaic Film Experience and view the winning films, visit mosaicfilmexperience.com.