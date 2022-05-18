City to host kayaking activities this summer

Grand Rapids will host Grand River kayaking excursions and free kayaking demos this summer.

Guided, beginner-friendly kayaking trips will take place on select Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing from and returning to Riverside Park lagoon at 2001 Monroe Ave. NE. Up to 12 adults can participate in each adventure, which will last two hours.

Guided kayaking adventures are scheduled for the following dates:

6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 24 through Sept. 13

12-2 p.m. Saturdays, May 21 through Sept. 17

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, May 28, June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27

Basic instruction, a kayak, paddle, personal flotation device and trained staff member are provided for each trip.

The city also will host free kayaking demos for families from 5-8 p.m. May 20, June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26 in the Riverside Park lagoon. Participants ages 10 and older can enjoy 20-minute rides with a provided kayak and personal flotation device.

Yard games and campfire s’mores will be available. Food trucks are scheduled to be on site as part of Food Truck Fridays.

David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the kayaking activities are part of a larger goal to reconnect members of the community to the Grand River as restoration efforts take shape.

“These programs are a great way to teach our community members about water safety, water quality and the many ways you can enjoy the Grand River in its present state and in the future,” Marquardt said.

Trips cost $30 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. Advance registration required.

Family kayaking demos are free with no registration required.