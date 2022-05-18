Hospital opens annual farmers market

A local hospital recently opened its annual farmers market for the season.

University of Michigan Health-West (UMHW) last week welcomed shoppers to the farmers market at its Wyoming campus, 5900 Byron Center Ave. SW.

Hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each Thursday through early October

Throughout the season, 35 vendors will sell local fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and cheeses, baked goods, plants and more. Artisan vendors also will sell handmade items such as clothing and home decor.

“We are looking forward to another great season at the market,” said Michelle Rademacher, head of community outreach at UMHW. “A fun new addition we have this year are local musicians who will be performing over the lunch hour.”

Another addition to this year’s market is the return of Kids Day on June 16 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event will feature activities such as a scavenger hunt, crafts, yard games and a traveling zoo, and the first 250 kids to arrive at the information table will receive a free gift.

On average, the farmers market sees nearly 1,300 people daily during peak season. As in past years, the market continues to accept EBT, P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC and Senior Project Fresh coupons, as well as cash and most major credit cards.