Tanger hosting back-to-school bash

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is kicking off the back-to-school season with a summer celebration.

Tanger’s Back-to-School Bash is set for noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at the outlet mall’s location at 350 84th St. SW, Byron Center.

Featured events include a live DJ, rock climbing wall and caricature artist, as well as a chance to win a tailgating package and more prizes.

Several individual stores also will be offering special deals, a list of which can be found at tangeroutlets.com/grandrapids/deals.

This event is free and open to the public.