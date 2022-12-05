Lights, cameras, Creston!

‘Tis the season for neighborhood gatherings. This year’s annual Lights on Creston event, with festivities for the whole family, takes place Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, 4-8 p.m.

Get a photo with Santa or take in the dazzling holiday lights display before shopping at the artisan market in Creston Brewery. See what the local businesses are offering in terms of goodies, holiday drinks and food specials at participating restaurants. With live performances, carollers, this festive seasonal event is sure to be enjoyed by all. There will also be an opportunity to vote for your favorite window display and to win prizes by turning in the Lights on Creston map.

“Creston is Grand Rapids’ largest neighborhood, so what better place to get into the holiday spirit with neighbors, businesses, retailers, and bars,” said Brianna Forbes, Owner of Urban Massage and Chair of the North Corridor Improvement Authority. “We all depend on each other in one way or another, so this is a great way for members of the Grand Rapids community to support local businesses and help raise funds for maintenance within the business district.”

The festivities will be spread out across the Creston neighborhood, down Plainfield Avenue and Leonard street up to Grove street. For safety and accessibility, shuttles will be available in multiple locations for pick-up and drop-off.

“This is more than just a community gathering,” said Gregg Hampshire, Executive Director of the Creston Neighborhood Association. “This supports the neighborhood as a whole by supporting our local small businesses and showing off everything Creston has to offer.”

The event is sponsored in part by North Quarter Corridor Improvement Authority and will feature shopping, sipping and strolling with shuttle service throughout the business district

This year’s event is made possible by support from Title Sponsors 8 THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications, StonesThrow, and Kingma’s Market. Additional sponsors include Sun Title, West Michigan Community Bank, First Companies, and Talbot Development. For more information visit the Lights on Creston website.