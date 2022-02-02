Bank offers free admission to museums

Some debit and credit cardholders can receive free admission to museums in Grand Rapids.

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders can receive free admission Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6 to Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum, courtesy of the Bank of America Museums on Us program.

The program offers customers free admission to museums, aquariums, botanical gardens, zoos and science centers.

Bank customers must show their credit and debit cards, along with their photo ID, for free general admission.

More information is available here.