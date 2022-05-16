Midwest United Football Club selects training partner

A Black-owned training center is partnering with a national soccer club.

Alpha Human Performance has become the official preferred sport performance training partner of Midwest United Football Club (FC).

Alpha will train all Midwest United teams eighth grade and older, as well as the boys’ and girls’ upper level academy teams. Alpha also will be the exclusive performance trainer for the Midwest United FC Professional United Soccer League League Two (USL2) men’s and women’s teams during summer 2022.

Alpha is owned by husband-wife duo Daimond and Regina Dixon and is located at 3233 Eastern Ave. SE in Grand Rapids. The 6,500-square-foot training facility offers athlete group training, adult group training, recovery and sports nutrition.

“Our programs use various methods of training along with cutting-edge technology while focusing on our four pillars: mindset, training, performance and recovery,” Daimond Dixon said. “We are honored to apply this training philosophy and technology to Midwest United FC. We are excited to get the opportunity to help so many soccer players reach their potential.”

Alpha offers strength training and conditioning equipment, an open turf area for movement-based training and sports performance, a recovery lounge and an injury consult clinic operated by local physical therapy clinic Nova Care that provides free injury assessments to members.

Notable area athletes Alpha has trained include Xavier Tillman, Michigan State University, Memphis Grizzlies NBA; Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State University, Indiana Pacers NBA; and Aubrey O’Gorman, Michigan State Volleyball.

“Midwest United FC is looking forward to partnering with Alpha Human Performance to continue to evolve our training and keep players improving at the highest levels,” said Midwest Director Lewis Robinson.

Midwest United FC began in 1990 as Grand Rapids Area Soccer Association and has placed over 50 players in college soccer every year for the past several years.