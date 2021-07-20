TwoGuys Brewing begins statewide distribution

Wyoming-based TwoGuys Brewing announced it partnered with Henry A. Fox Sales to distribute its beer throughout Michigan.

Beers soon to be available statewide include BC Blonde, a 5.3% ABV blonde ale; Mosaic Quest, a 6.2% ABV American IPA made exclusively with Mosaic hops; and Trench Warfare, an English brown ale.

All three beers are available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. Henry A. Fox Sales also will distribute TwoGuys Brian Seltzer, an unflavored hard seltzer, and the brewery’s wine spritzers.

“When we decided it was time to take the next step for TwoGuys Brewing and begin distributing our beers outside of our Wyoming brewery, we didn’t have to look far,” said Thomas Payne, owner of TwoGuys Brewing. “Henry A. Fox Sales checks all of the boxes for us: They have a strong commitment to their suppliers, know the market like the back of their hand and can help tell our story beyond our taproom walls.”

Payne and his wife Amy started TwoGuys Brewing in 2018 after Payne spent more than a decade running TwoGuys homebrew club. Payne grew up near the brewery’s current location, and both he and Amy still live in the area.

“I grew up in Wyoming, and it’s still home to me and my wife today, which is why it just made sense to go with a hometown distributor like Henry A. Fox Sales,” Payne said.

“TwoGuys Brewing has a fun, eclectic mix of beer, hard seltzer and cider, and we’re thrilled to introduce Michigan craft beer lovers to what’s brewing in Wyoming,” said Steve Smith, craft brand manager for Henry A. Fox Sales. “We pride ourselves in working hand-in-glove with breweries like TwoGuys to help them succeed today and into the future.”

Both TwoGuys Brewing and Henry A. Fox Sales stepped up to help their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. TwoGuys Brewing pivoted to selling take-and-bake meals to keep the brewery going and help feed the community. Meanwhile, Henry A. Fox Sales donated $100,000 to organizations and nonprofits across the state on the frontlines of the pandemic.