Taste of Muskegon hosting Restaurant Bingo

Taste of Muskegon is closing 2020 with a game to encourage supporting local restaurants.

The festival that promotes Muskegon County as a culinary destination said Monday that to encourage people to support the county’s locally owned and operated restaurants, the organization will host a round of Restaurant Bingo it is dubbing Taste Bingo.

The Taste Bingo card is available at tasteofmuskegon.org/tastemkgbingo.

To play, people must visit five participating restaurants, one from each column on the card; make a purchase at each stop; and post about it on social media using the hashtag #tastemkgbingo between now and Dec. 31. After making all five visits and posts, participants must submit their entry on the Taste of Muskegon website.

Winners of $25 gift cards to the restaurants will be announced Jan. 4-8.

“It’s a great time of year for celebrations, so Taste decided we should celebrate our local restaurants. Getting through this year has been tough for everyone and has hit our small businesses particularly hard,” said Ann Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “We may not be able to gather, but we can still have a great time as a community enjoying all the great food Muskegon has to offer.”

Taste of Muskegon is produced by the city of Muskegon. More information is at tasteofmuskegon.org.