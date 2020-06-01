New Holland introduces two summer drinks for hard seltzer fans

New Holland Spirits introduced a line of hard seltzers celebrating the lake life.

Lake Life Seltzers arrived in Michigan last month with Cranberry Lime and White Peach Honey debuting as the first flavors.

“Lake Life embodies the idea of letting loose,” said Adam Dickerson, New Holland brand manager. “Unplugging from the daily grind to step back and enjoy the weekend, the day or even just a moment of carefree vibes.”

New Holland Lake Life Vodka launched in 2019, inspired by Michigan’s West Coast and moments spent on the water. Made with Lake Life Vodka and fruit flavors, Lake Life Seltzer allows lakeshore goers to enjoy a mixed drink without the need for extra ingredients or supplies

“If you enjoy mixing yourself a drink, Lake Life Vodka has you covered, but we are stoked to be able to offer the ease of a ready-made beverage with Lake Life Seltzers,” said Brad Kamphuis, head distiller. “Both recipes are refreshing, crisp and balanced with just the right amount of fruit flavor.”

For those anxious about swimsuit season, Lake Life Seltzer contains 80 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar.