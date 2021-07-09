Michigan Maritime Museum’s annual Fish Boil returns this weekend

The Michigan Maritime Museum announced that it will be holding its annual Fish Boil Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at its campus in South Haven.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 per plate and $5 for children 5 years old and younger.

The boil consists of Great Lakes fish, generally salmon and trout, potatoes and onion in a melted butter sauce. The meal also will include dinner rolls, coleslaw and a light summer beverage. For dessert, there will be Sherman’s Lindy Lou ice cream.

The fish were donated by people participating in South Haven’s Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge Friday 5 Challenge fishing tournament and members of the community.

Other sponsors include Phoenix Street Café, Barden’s Farm Market, and Wolverine Ace Hardware. The museum will offer a cash bar featuring craft beer from local Harbor Light Brewery.

Music, games and a 50/50 raffle also will be part of the festivities.

“We are so pleased to be able to have events and people back on our campus this year,” said Patti Reinert, museum executive director. “We all could use a little fresh air this summer and what better way to enjoy traditional maritime heritage than right on the water where outside is in.”

The museum finalized the purchase of the neighboring property late last year as part of its ongoing capital campaign and doubled the size of its campus.

With the addition of the new space, the museum said there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy unparalleled views of South Haven’s picturesque harbor.

The museum added that local organizations and businesses have donated everything from the food to the utensils so that all of the proceeds can help the museum.

“It has been tough for us, but the community has always supported this event,” Reinert said. “We are so grateful to all of our sponsors and volunteers who help to make it happen.”