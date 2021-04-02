Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes partners with Shaq on basketball cereal

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is giving customers a chance to win boxes of its new basketball-themed cereal autographed by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The Battle Creek-based cereal brand debuted Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs nationwide on Thursday, and to celebrate the release, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Shaq are giving fans a chance to win an autographed box of the new cereal. Fans can enter for a shot at winning a box by commenting on Shaq’s Instagram post and sharing why sports are important to them with the hashtag #MissionTigerEntry. Full rules are here.

“It’s no secret I love Tony the Tiger and having my own Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal has been a lifelong dream,” O’Neal said. “Now that this dream is finally coming true, I don’t want fans to have to wait a second longer, so I’m giving a lucky few the chance to win one of the first boxes, signed by yours truly. And more importantly, by buying a box you can help support Mission Tiger to help middle schoolers gain better access to sports.”

Tony the Tiger and Shaq first teamed up in 2020 to surprise middle schoolers in Philadelphia with a Mission Tiger donation to build an on-campus sports court. Since then, Tony and Shaq made another announcement — they will work to help 1 million middle school kids gain better access to sports by the end of 2021.

“After a year when so many in-school programs like sports were put on hold, students and middle schools need our help more than ever to give students athletic resources, wherever they’re learning,” said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg U.S. ready-to-eat cereal segment. “We’re thrilled to have Shaq on our team to help rally support for Mission Tiger, making a difference in middle schools and students’ lives nationwide.”

Since 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 560,000 kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. People can help schools in their communities by purchasing a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs and uploading their receipt to Kellogg’s Family Rewards to give a $2 donation.

To join in more basketball cereal-related fun from home, customers can scan the QR code on their box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs to play sports photographer as Tony and Shaq square off for a dunk contest in the new “Tony vs. Shaq” augmented reality experience.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs is available at retailers nationwide for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 10.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 16.3-ounce box.