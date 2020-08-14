Founders Brewing redesigns staple IPA

Founders Brewing Co. unveiled a new look for Centennial IPA, one of the brewery’s longest-running brands.

The redesign is the first for the Centennial IPA brand, according to Founders. Customers can expect to find the new label packaging across the brewery’s distribution footprint beginning in September.

“As one of our longest-running and most-beloved brands, Centennial IPA was overdue for an updated look,” said Dave Engbers, co-founder and president of Founders Brewing. “We took time with the redesign to make sure all the fantastic things we love about the beer were visually characterized. We think our in-house creative team nailed it. The new design is modern, bright and truly represents the liquid inside. This is a perfect homage to this excellent beer.”

Centennial IPA was first introduced as “Founders IPA” when the brewery first opened its doors in 1997. The beer underwent a name and recipe change to include floral Centennial hops in 2000.

“Approaching a redesign for such an iconic beer was equally exciting and challenging,” said Brett Haberkorn, Founders’ art director. “The design team is a huge fan of the beer, and our goal from the beginning was to capture the essence and personality of this beer. The original label didn’t speak to the liquid inside, namely the explosion of Centennial hop characteristics, so we started there to ensure the flavor cues were highlighted. After months of work — we took our time to do it right — the end result is truly a celebration of the beer inside.”

Centennial IPA is now available in 15-packs of 12-ounce cans, six-packs of 12-ounce cans, 19.2-ounce cans, six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft. The redesign will change all formats’ labels. It is available year-round across the brewery’s 50-state distribution footprint.