Dan’s Diner closes doors

A local diner is closing its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Chudik, owner of Dan’s Diner at 6503 28th St. SE in Cascade Township, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it was closing its doors, and Tuesday was its last day.

Sadly, today is the last day Dan’s Diner will be open. 2020 and the pandemic was just too much for us. In a blink of… Posted by Dans Diner on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

“2020 and the pandemic was just too much for us,” the post said. “… Thank you all for your love and support. We will miss you more than you know.”

Dan’s Diner was owned by Chudik — former owner of Tuscan Express, now The Euro Bistro, on 28th Street — and managed by Sarah Wagner.

Chudik purchased the restaurant, formerly called Pal’s Diner, from Sam Brown and Barry Brown and reopened it under the new name in May 2018.

Dan’s Diner served traditional diner breakfast and lunch fare, such as bacon and eggs, with what Chudik called an “upscale” twist, including lemon ricotta pancakes, bagels and lox, and huevos rancheros.

Lunch items included burgers, fries and malts, as well as grilled beef and pineapple salad, mussels, fresh fish and more.

As of Thursday, customers had posted 134 comments of support on the restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure.

Chudik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.