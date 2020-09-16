Celebrate West Michigan craft beverage makers with Craft Pass GR

Experience Grand Rapids recently launched Craft Pass GR as a way for customers to get a taste of Grand Rapids’ award-winning craft beverage scene.

The new digital pass is available through Oct. 31 with more than 20 participating locations throughout West Michigan.

“Craft Pass GR provides much-needed support to our craft beverage scene,” said Kate Lieto, director of marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. “We hope it also offers a fun, fall activity as friends and family enjoy these establishments that make Grand Rapids the Craft Beverage Capital of America.”

Visit craftpassgr.com to download the digital pass to a smartphone. Participants can then use the pass to check in at more than 20 participating craft locations.

Customers who check into four participating locations will earn an exclusive drink-themed gift from Experience Grand Rapids. Each individual check-in also will earn a return visit coupon to use by the end of 2020.

Guests can participate at their comfort level. Many participating locations are offering takeout and patio options. Craft Pass GR will not replace Experience Grand Rapids’ Beer City Brewsader Passport, which is ongoing.