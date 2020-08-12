Celebrate 23 years of Bell’s Two Hearted with discounts, jersey auctions

Bell’s Brewery is celebrating the anniversary of its classic Two Hearted Ale later this week.

Two Hearted Day, Saturday, marks the day Bell’s classic American IPA debuted in 1997. This is the second annual celebration of Bell’s iconic IPA that has been voted Best Beer in America three years in a row by members of the American Homebrewers Association.

“Two Hearted Ale is a special beer for so many,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery. “This weeklong celebration is also a way to honor everyone who has helped to make this beer what it is, including all of our incredibly passionate fans. From the brewers to those who package, sell, ship and stock this beer to the fans who love it, without them, this beer wouldn’t be what it is today.”

Specials and events are planned all week long. From recipes to homebrew clone kits to specials at Bell’s pub, the Eccentric Café, fans of Two Hearted can find multiple ways to celebrate on bellsbeer.com. Details will be added to the website as they are confirmed.

The Bell’s General Store is offering special discounts online all monthlong:

10% off all apparel, now through Monday, discount code is ALLTHEAPPAREL

10% off pet items and bandannas, Aug. 17-23, discount code is FORTHEPETS

10% off all homebrew clone kits, Aug. 24-31, discount code is ATTACKOFTHECLONES

Bell’s also has partnered with the Kalamazoo Wings to auction special, limited-edition Two Hearted jerseys. Proceeds will go to local Kalamazoo organizations that help those in need. Additional details can be found here, and bids can be placed here. This is the final week for the auction.

Bell’s special Double IPA Double Two Hearted also will return soon. Fans can expect it to start arriving on store shelves toward the end of August.