Bell’s Brewery opens distribution to 42nd state

Bell’s Brewery announced it will begin distribution to Oklahoma later this year.

“We are excited to come to the great state of Oklahoma. In a year when so much has changed for our business and industry, we’re excited to share our beer with new craft beer lovers,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Bell’s Brewery also has a unique connection between Oklahoma and Kalamazoo, as Larry Bell lives in the same house as Dr. Lawrence Upjohn, who was the founding dean of the University of Oklahoma’s College of Medicine before coming back to Michigan to run the family pharmaceutical business, the Upjohn Company.

Republic National Distributing Company of Oklahoma will help sell the Bell’s portfolio. Bell’s brews Two Hearted Ale, Official Hazy IPA, Light Hearted Ale, the summer seasonal Oberon and more.

Oklahoma is the 42nd state in Bell’s distribution footprint, which includes Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Based in Comstock, with its original brewery and pub in Kalamazoo, Bell’s celebrated its 35th year in 2020.