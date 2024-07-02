Celebrate with a Bang!

The Fourth of July is a time for families to come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories. West Michigan offers a variety of spectacular fireworks displays that promise fun for all ages. It can be hard to choose where you want to spend your day off. Here is your guide to the best places to watch fireworks, each with its own unique charm and family-friendly activities.

Grand Rapids Annual 4th of July Fireworks

Date: July 6, 2024

Time: 6 – 11 p.m.

Location: Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids

Presented by: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Admission: Free

Kick off the evening with live entertainment and concerts at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, perfect for families to enjoy a festive atmosphere before the fireworks. The highlight of the night will be the vibrant fireworks show starting at 10:30 p.m., painting the Grand Rapids sky in brilliant colors. With a full lineup of activities, this event ensures there’s something for everyone. Enjoy the beautiful setting by the river while the kids revel in the entertainment.

East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: Noon – Dusk

Location: John Collins Park/Reeds Lake

East Grand Rapids invites families to a full day of fun, starting with a parade at noon and continuing with kids’ inflatables, food trucks, and a water ski show. The day culminates with a concert by Full Cord and a dazzling fireworks display over Reeds Lake at dusk. The variety of activities from parades to concerts and the scenic view of fireworks over the lake make this a memorable day for families.

Kentwood 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 a.m. – Dusk

Location: Various locations in Kentwood

Start your day with a pancake breakfast, followed by a fun 5K race. The celebration continues with a parade, carnival rides, and live music. The evening wraps up with a stunning firework show at dusk. The day-long event offers something for every family member, from early morning activities to evening fireworks, ensuring a fun-filled day.

Holland Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: Noon – 10 p.m.

Location: Kollen Park & Heinz Waterfront Walkway

Celebrate Independence Day in Holland with a vibrant lineup of activities. From noon to 10 p.m., enjoy fair food at Kollen Park. As dusk approaches, gather to watch the fireworks over Lake Macatawa, creating a beautiful and serene backdrop for the celebration. The park setting and lakeside views make it a relaxing and enjoyable experience for families.

Additional Festivities in Downtown Holland: Date: July 4, 2024

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: 8th Street, Downtown Holland

Downtown Holland comes alive with over 30 street performers, including musicians, jugglers, aerial acrobats, stilt walkers, dancers, and magicians. These free performances make for an exciting and entertaining evening for the whole family. The variety of street performances provides interactive and captivating entertainment for children and adults alike.

Grand Haven Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: Dusk (approx. 10:10 p.m.)

Location: Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium

Grand Haven’s fireworks display is set to a patriotic performance by the Musical Fountain, creating a synchronized show of light and sound. Food trucks will be available throughout the day, adding to the festive atmosphere. The combination of fireworks, music, and food trucks offers a full day of enjoyment for the whole family.

Muskegon Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: 10:20 p.m.

Location: Downtown Muskegon

Join the City of Muskegon for a spectacular fireworks display. Arrive early to explore downtown Muskegon’s attractions before settling in for the show. The event’s central location and early evening downtown activities make it convenient and fun for families.

Saugatuck Fireworks

Date: July 5, 2024

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Various parks in Saugatuck

Watch fireworks over Lake Kalamazoo from several prime spots like Coghlin Park, Cook Park, and Wicks Park. Shuttle services are available for easy access. The numerous viewing locations and shuttle services make it easy for families to find a perfect spot.

South Haven Fireworks and Parade

Date: July 3, 2024

Time: Dusk

Location: North Pier

South Haven’s fireworks light up the sky off the North Pier, with great viewing spots at Riverfront Park, North Beach, and South Beach. Tune in to Cosy 103.7 FM for a coordinated music broadcast. The fun begins with a pre-show at 7:00 PM. The beach setting and coordinated music make it a fantastic, immersive experience for families.

South Haven 4th of July Parade:

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Downtown South Haven

The parade steps off from South Haven High School at 11:00 AM, continuing downtown for a grand tour of Phoenix Street. It’s a wonderful way to start your Independence Day celebration with family and friends. The parade’s festive atmosphere and engaging floats provide a delightful morning activity for families.

White Lake Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: Dusk

Location: Downtown Montague or Whitehall

Catch the White Lake Area 4th of July Parade featuring over 75 entries, traveling from Whitehall City Hall to Downtown Montague. Enjoy a community-centric celebration with a parade, outdoor recreation, and a stunning fireworks display over White Lake. The small-town charm and community events make it a cozy and enjoyable experience for families.

Silver Lake Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM

Location: Silver Lake Sand Dunes

Experience a unique fireworks display over the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, creating a breathtaking sight. The distinct setting of the dunes provides a one-of-a-kind experience for families looking for something special.

Ludington Fireworks and Freedom Festival

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: Dusk (approx. 10:30 p.m.)

Location: Various parks along Lake Michigan

Ludington’s fireworks are visible from multiple parks, including Stearns Beach and Waterfront Park. Arrive early to enjoy a picnic or beach activities before the show. The multiple viewing options and early arrival activities ensure a fun day leading up to the fireworks.

Freedom Festival 1-Mile Dash:

Registration: Begins at 12:30 p.m.

Race Start: 1:35 p.m.

Entry Fee: Advanced entry $35, late entry $40 (includes t-shirt and finisher’s medal)

Route: Grand Parade route (Ludington Avenue). For more information, visit Event Brite

The 1-Mile Fun Run is a fantastic way for families to participate in the festivities. It’s a great opportunity to support the community, as all proceeds help fund the evening’s fireworks. The run precedes the Grand Parade, which features floats, bands, and local residents, making it a perfect prelude to the fireworks display. The fun run and parade offer interactive and engaging activities that bring the community together, making it an ideal family outing.

Boyne City Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: All day

Location: Boyne City

Boyne City’s Fourth of July celebration offers an extensive lineup of family-friendly activities throughout the day. Start with the 48th Annual Independence Day Run at Peninsula Park, followed by an Independence Day Breakfast at FOE Eagles Hall. The day continues with a Grand Parade through downtown Boyne City, featuring floats and local performers, while Veteran’s Memorial Park hosts bounce houses, a craft fair, live music, and more until 5 p.m. Later, enjoy the Jerry Froats Commemorative Raft Race and patriotic painting at Sunset Park. The festivities culminate with grand fireworks over Lake Charlevoix at 10:30 p.m., providing a spectacular end to a day filled with community spirit and patriotic pride. Boyne City’s diverse activities ensure a full day of entertainment and celebration for all ages, highlighted by a stunning fireworks display over the picturesque Lake Charlevoix.

Mackinac Island Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2024

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Mackinac Island

Celebrate Independence Day on Mackinac Island with dual fireworks displays lighting up the night sky. During the day, enjoy the W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition at Windermere Point and family games like the three-legged race and watermelon roll. Fort Mackinac will host historical activities, including a cannon salute and reading of the Declaration of Independence. Mackinac Island’s historic charm and the variety of activities offer a unique Fourth of July experience for families, from competitive games to historical reenactments and spectacular fireworks displays.

Wherever you choose to celebrate, West Michigan offers a variety of family-friendly options to make your 4th of July unforgettable. Enjoy the festivities, and happy Independence Day!