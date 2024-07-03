Recipe: Red, White and Blueberry Burrata Dip

Looking for something special to take to a backyard barbecue or picnic this Fourth of July? This red, white and blue appetizer is a star spangled treat!

Ingredients:

1-pint blueberries

1/2 cup warm water

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon coarse salt

3/4 cup Fustini’s West Michigan Blueberry balsamic, plus more for drizzling

1-pint cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon Fustini’s Basil Crush olive oil, plus more for drizzling (or substitute your favorite herb-infused olive oil)

2 garlic cloves

Kosher salt and pepper

8-16 oz burrata cheese

1 baguette, sliced (toasted if desired)

1 handful of fresh basil leaves

Place the blueberries in a jar or bowl. Place the water, sugar, salt and balsamic in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until the sugar and salt dissolve and the mixture comes to a boil. Pour over blueberries and let sit at room temperature if using within an hour. Or, refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes with garlic and big pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until the tomatoes burst and are juicy, about 10 minutes. Let the tomatoes cool slightly.

To assemble, place the burrata in the center of a platter. Top with burst tomatoes, using a slotted spoon remove blueberries, and place them on top. Add fresh basil and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve with a fresh baguette.

Leftovers are delicious on some toasted crusty bread! (with more olive oil drizzled!)

This recipe is adapted from howsweeteats.com by fustinis.com.