A new view for Grand Rapids’ fireworks

Grand Rapids’ Independence Day celebration will return downtown on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with a familiar tradition unfolding in a slightly different place—and a larger-than-usual finale marking a national milestone.

The Grand Rapids Fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, will feature an expanded “A250” fireworks show in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. This year’s display will launch from a temporary site on the Fulton Street Bridge, a change prompted by ongoing river restoration work and the closure of Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

“The City of Grand Rapids is proud to once again support the annual fireworks event downtown,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “Community events like this add to our city’s vibrancy. We’re excited to be part of a celebration that is free, accessible and fun for all—especially in this milestone year.”

The celebration remains free and open to the public, drawing families from across West Michigan for an evening of downtown programming ahead of the fireworks.

Riverbank Events and Media—producers of the Amway River Bank Run and Gentex Santa Parade—will kick off live entertainment at 6 p.m. from the Amway Hotel Employee Parking Lot (51 Market Ave SW), at the corner of Fulton Street and Market Avenue. The space will serve as the primary viewing and activity area, featuring food vendors, exhibitor booths, and the Meijer Family Fun Zone.

“It’s exciting to bring all of West Michigan together in downtown Grand Rapids to celebrate our nation’s independence and its 250th birthday,” said Russ Hines, CEO of Riverbank Events and Media. “This year’s enhanced show will be something special.”

Activities will run through 10:30 p.m., leading into the evening fireworks display.

With Ah-Nab-Awen Park temporarily closed for the river restoration project, organizers reworked the footprint of the event for 2026. The Amway Hotel Corporation offered its employee parking area as the central gathering site, while the City’s Office of Special Events, along with the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments, helped coordinate safety planning for the relocated celebration.

The show itself is expected to be larger than in previous years, with an expanded finale honoring the semiquincentennial.

Sponsors and Partners

The 2026 celebration is made possible through support from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, the event’s title sponsor. Meijer serves as presenting sponsor of the A250 finale and host of the Meijer Family Fun Zone.

“We’re excited to provide another great event for the West Michigan community and to present a fireworks display with an amazing A250 finish,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment and sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Additional sponsors and partners include the City of Grand Rapids, Experience Grand Rapids, Kendall Group, Amway Hotel Corporation, Red Water Collection, LiveSpace, Gentex, Lake Michigan Credit Union, and the Amway River Bank Run.

Event Information

Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m. at the Amway Hotel Employee Parking Lot (51 Market Ave SW), with family activities continuing until 10:30 p.m., followed by fireworks launched from the Fulton Street Bridge.

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