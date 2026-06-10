Holland bike park breaks ground

The City of Holland has broken ground on a new community bike park designed to expand local recreation and strengthen connections to the city’s growing trail network.

The City of Holland, in partnership with Velo Kids, a local youth cycling program that introduces children to biking through group rides and skills development, along with other community supporters, marked the start of construction during a recent ceremony at 97 N. River Ave., just north of Unity Bridge.

Prior to the ceremony, Velo Kids hosted a casual half-mile community bike ride from The Wheelhouse at the Holland Ice Park in downtown Holland, with riders traveling together to the project site to celebrate the launch.

City officials say the future Holland Bike Park will be a free, inclusive outdoor recreation space designed for riders of all ages and abilities. The park will connect directly to the Macatawa Greenway and Holland’s broader trail system, linking neighborhoods, downtown Holland, the waterfront, and nearby parks.

Planned as a central hub in the city’s cycling network, the park is expected to support both recreational riders and those looking to build biking skills within an expanding trail infrastructure.

Nearly 12,000 residents live within one mile of the future site, according to the city.

Phase one of the project is scheduled for completion in summer 2026 and includes a 600-foot pump track. Future phases are expected to add additional riding features and community gathering spaces, with elements designed for both beginner and advanced riders.

The groundbreaking was open to the public. Attendees were encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and plan ahead for parking, as the site is located at least a quarter-mile from existing parking areas. A pedicab was available for those needing assistance reaching the ceremony.

Parking information and additional details about the project are available through Holland Parks & Recreation.