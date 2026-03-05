Things to do in West Michigan this weekend

Spring is creeping in, and Grand Rapids is ready to celebrate. Concerts, gallery events, tastings and themed parties are all on the weekend calendar.

Shawn Colvin to headline on International Women’s Day

Earlier this year, St. Cecilia Music Center highlighted the many 2026 Grammy nominees and winners who have recently performed on its downtown Grand Rapids stage, underscoring the venue’s reputation for bringing internationally recognized artists to the city.

That tradition continues Sunday, March 8, when three-time Grammy Award winner Shawn Colvin returns to St. Cecilia Music Center for a 7 p.m. concert on International Women’s Day. Founded by nine women, the historic venue at 24 Ransom Ave. NE provides a particularly meaningful setting to celebrate women’s lasting influence on the arts and culture.

Over more than three decades, Colvin has established herself as a captivating live performer and master storyteller, earning the admiration of critics and audiences alike while remaining one of the most enduring voices in contemporary folk music. Purchase tickets HERE.

Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest

Bourbon and whiskey lovers will have plenty to sample when the Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest returns on Saturday, March 7. The indoor festival will feature more than 100 whiskeys and bourbons, including 70 VIP selections, along with Michigan distilleries, handcrafted cocktails, live music and local vendors.

The event will be held at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave. NW, with three tasting sessions offered throughout the day: 1–3:30 p.m., 4–6:30 p.m., and 7–9:30 p.m. Guests can reserve a spot for one of the sessions and spend the evening exploring premium pours and classic bourbon cocktails.

Several ticket options are available, including entry-only passes, general admission and VIP experiences that include expanded sampling opportunities and access to VIP tables. A limited number of discounted tickets are currently available, and drink tickets can be purchased at the event. Tickets: $35. Purchase HERE.

Girlfriends Weekend in Holland

Just a short drive from Grand Rapids, Downtown Holland’s popular Girlfriends Weekend returns March 6–8. The three-day event invites women to relax, reconnect and enjoy a weekend of shopping, dining and boutique experiences throughout downtown.

Registration is $50 per person and includes a swag bag filled with goodies, a coupon book offering savings at more than 60 participating shops and restaurants, access to in-store activities and boutique experiences, giveaways and special events.

The weekend officially kicks off Friday morning with check-in and complimentary mimosas at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Holland. From there, attendees can explore downtown shops, enjoy hands-on activities and take part in exclusive experiences hosted by local businesses.

Friday night features Friday Night Live, a pub crawl with live music and drink specials at several downtown establishments. On Saturday, the festivities continue with shopping, spa treatments, cocktail classes, mini makeovers and other activities throughout the day.

Saturday night wraps up the celebration with an ’80s-themed dance party at the Holland Civic Center Place, complete with a DJ, dancing, party favors and a photo booth. Price: $50. Register HERE.

Disco Party at The Stache

Fans of ABBA and classic disco hits can head to The Stache on March 7, 7:30 p.m. when the traveling dance party Gimme Gimme Disco comes to Grand Rapids.

The DJ-driven event celebrates the music of ABBA while also spinning disco favorites from the ’70s and ’80s, including hits by the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Expect a high-energy dance floor filled with sing-along anthems and plenty of retro flair.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best disco-inspired outfits and come ready to dance the night away. All ages. Tickets: $24–29. Purchase tickets HERE.

Hands On art-making event at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

Looking to get creative this weekend? The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts will host Hands On, a lively evening of art making on Friday, March 6, from 6–9 p.m. at the Kirk Newman Art School.

The event invites guests of all ages to try a variety of creative projects and take their work home the same night. More than 15 hands-on activities will be available, including wheel-throwing mini lessons in clay, linoleum block printing, painting with light photographic portraits and welding metal garden art.

Several projects are inspired by the exhibition “Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks,” currently on view at the museum.

Admission to the KIA is free, and while some projects are complimentary, others require small material fees ranging from $2 to $30. Registration is not required.

Americana Sundays jam session at ArtRat Gallery

Musicians and music lovers alike are invited to gather Sunday, March 8, 3–5 p.m. for Americana Sundays at ArtRat Gallery in downtown Grand Rapids.

The free event features an old-time jam session with Hawks & Owls, who perform traditional folk, bluegrass, country blues and Irish music. Guests are encouraged to bring instruments — whether fiddle, guitar, banjo, harmonica or tambourine — and join in, or simply come to listen.

The group’s repertoire draws from classic Americana traditions and the songs of artists such as Stephen Foster, the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, blending music, history and storytelling in an informal community setting. Tickets available at EventBrite.