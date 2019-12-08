Theater screening ‘The Polar Express’

The Urban Institute of Contemporary Art is screening “The Polar Express,” and attendees are encouraged to go in their pajamas.

The one-time event, on Dec. 14, starts with a reading of “The Polar Express” book at 2 p.m. Then, the 2004 film adaptation will play at 3 p.m.

The story time will be hosted by Jordan Carson of WOOD TV8’s eightWest.

Guests dressed in pajamas will be entered into a Best Pajama contest for a chance to win a prize package including a copy of “The Polar Express” book signed by Chris Van Allsburg.

The event includes a hot cocoa bar at the concessions counter.

Tickets are $5 for UICA members and $10 for non-members. Tickets to the event include both the story time and the movie screening.

