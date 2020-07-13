Studio Park to host outdoor movies, concerts

Studio C looks to bring back some normalcy to the entertainment scene in Grand Rapids by creating two new programs, Sunset Cinema and the Listening Lawn, set to take place outdoors on the piazza at Studio Park.
Sunset Cinema will be a series of outdoor movies on Wednesdays, starting this week at 8 p.m. The lawn will be open to guests at 6 p.m. The first movie will be “Yellow Submarine,” “Baby Driver” will be shown July 22 and “Parasite” will be shown July 29. Tickets will be $5 per person. More dates and films are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Listening Room will now become the Listening Lawn for outdoor concert series on Thursdays featuring local, regional and national musicians starting at 8 p.m. The lawn will open at 6 p.m. to visitors. The first concert — blues, folk, roots and rock ‘n’ roll artist Luke Winslow-King — is scheduled for July 23. Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues will perform July 30. More dates will be announced soon, and ticket prices will vary.
The events will be located at 124 Ionia Ave. SW. For more information, visit the Studio C website.
The following practices and procedures will be in place:
- Physical distancing measures will require a minimum purchase of four tickets, which will reserve a section of the lawn for a grouping of up to four people. Guests are welcome to come in smaller groups but will need to purchase the entirety of the space. Each group will be spaced at least 6 feet from other guests. The total capacity of the space will be limited to the most recent state guidelines.
- Studio C staff will wear personal protective gear, including face masks. Sunset Cinema and Listening Lawn guests are asked to bring a mask to wear while moving about, though they are welcome to remove them while seated.
- Piazza dinners, appetizers, movie treats and an outdoor cash bar will be available through One Twenty Three Tavern. Other on-site restaurants include Leo’s Coney Island, Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery, and the soon-to-be-open Pumphouse Frozen Yogurt. No outside drinks will be permitted.
- Customers are required to pre-purchase tickets online. Tickets for Sunset Cinema can be secured at celebrationcinema.com or via the Celebration Cinema app. Tickets for Listening Lawn concerts can be secured at listeningroomgr.com starting this week. Standard online convenience fees are being waived for both of these series.
- Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Height restrictions apply and blankets are discouraged.
- A full list of details can be found at studioparkgr.com/piazza-faq.
Facebook Comments