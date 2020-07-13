Studio Park to host outdoor movies, concerts

Studio C looks to bring back some normalcy to the entertainment scene in Grand Rapids by creating two new programs, Sunset Cinema and the Listening Lawn, set to take place outdoors on the piazza at Studio Park.

Sunset Cinema will be a series of outdoor movies on Wednesdays, starting this week at 8 p.m. The lawn will be open to guests at 6 p.m. The first movie will be “Yellow Submarine,” “Baby Driver” will be shown July 22 and “Parasite” will be shown July 29. Tickets will be $5 per person. More dates and films are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Listening Room will now become the Listening Lawn for outdoor concert series on Thursdays featuring local, regional and national musicians starting at 8 p.m. The lawn will open at 6 p.m. to visitors. The first concert — blues, folk, roots and rock ‘n’ roll artist Luke Winslow-King — is scheduled for July 23. Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues will perform July 30. More dates will be announced soon, and ticket prices will vary.

The events will be located at 124 Ionia Ave. SW. For more information, visit the Studio C website.

The following practices and procedures will be in place: