Papa Roach, Brian Regan, more coming to Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids will host a series of concerts and shows at multiple downtown venues.
The upcoming performances will be held at The Intersection, DeVos Performance Hall, Van Andel Arena and GLC Live at 20 Monroe.
The Intersection
133 Grandville Ave. SW
- Between the Buried and Me: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Tickets are available here.
- Rittz: 8 p.m. Friday, March 18. Tickets are available here.
- Static-X Rise of the Machine 2022: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Tickets are available here.
DeVos Performance Hall
303 Monroe Ave. NW
- Brian Regan: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Tickets are available here.
- Randy Rainbow — The Pink Glasses Tour: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Tickets are available here.
Van Andel Arena
130 W. Fulton St.
- Dierks Bentley — Beers on Me Tour 2022: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Tickets are available here.
- Tool: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Tickets are available here.
- Jack White — The Supply Chain Issues Tour: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Tickets are available available here.
- Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Tickets are available here.
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
11 Ottawa Ave. NW
- Walker Hayes — The Fancy Like Tour: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Tickets are available here.
- Hippie Sabotage: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Tickets are available here.
- Caamp: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Tickets are available here.
- Whitney Cummings — Touch Me Tour: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tickets are available here.
- Mat Kearney — The January Flower Tour: 7 p.m., Monday, March 7. Tickets are available here.
- Papa Roach — Kill the Noise Tour with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Tickets are available here.
- Trampled by Turtles: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Tickets are available here.
- Joy: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Tickets are available here.
- Trinity of Terror Tour: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Tickets are available here.
