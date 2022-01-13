Myanmar restaurant’s products coming to three Meijer stores

An Asian restaurant in Kentwood signed a distribution deal with Meijer to sell 10 of its most popular food items at Bridge Street Market and two other local Meijer stores.

Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine, based at 3740 28th St. SE in Kentwood and owned by Burmese refugees Min Min Tun and his wife, Aye Soe, said Wednesday, Jan. 12, several of the eatery’s bestselling items will be available for purchase beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, at Bridge Street Market, at 405 Seward Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The entrees also will be sold at the Cascade Road and Kalamazoo Avenue Meijer stores this month.

“The best things on our shelves are the products you’ll find that are made right here in Michigan,” said Mitchell Cook, store director, Bridge Street Market. “We are proud to work with an incredible group of local and diverse makers, bakers, chefs and artisans, which now includes Min Min, Aye and the team at Amazing Myanmar.”

The distribution partnership was made possible with the support of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

Min Min Tun and Aye Soe relocated from Myanmar to Lansing in 2008. From 2010-14, the couple owned and operated a Burmese grocery store in Lansing. In 2020, they opened Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine. The restaurant offers an array of sushi, Burmese and Thai dishes.

“As a business owner, I am focused on my community,” Tun said. “As my businesses grow, I can provide job opportunities for my neighbors. I especially like providing opportunities for students to pay for their education. It wasn’t until I got involved with the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation that I was able to make the connections necessary for this deal to be possible.”

A launch party was held in November that was attended by more than 50 community leaders and friends of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation and Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine.

Ace Marasigan, Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation founder and executive director, said working with Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine exemplifies the organization’s mission of ensuring those who choose to live in Grand Rapids and the surrounding region experience financial stability and access to opportunities to achieve their full potential.

“We are honored to have helped Min Min and Aye realize their dream of selling their products at Meijer. We wish our friends continued success,” Marasigan said. “This is one example of how we’re expanding our community work beyond our annual festival. We look forward to helping other organizations expand their impact.”