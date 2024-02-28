Next season’s Broadway GR lineup revealed

Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing a bevy of popular productions to town for its 2024-2025 season. More than 1,000 people filled DeVos Performance Hall recently for the exciting season reveal event. The event included performances from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “MAMMA MIA!” and “A Beautiful Noise.”

“We’re excited to unveil yet another remarkable season featuring five new shows debuting in Grand Rapids,” said Broadway Grand Rapids President & CEO, Meghan Distel who co-hosted the event with Broadway Across America President of Marketing & Content, Bob Bucci.

“From ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Moulin Rouge’ this season brings top-notch entertainment adding energy to our city and making Grand Rapids a cultural destination.”

The line-up of seven spectacular shows kicks off Oct. 8-13 with a musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, “Beetlejuice.”

Nov. 26 – Dec. 1, “MAMMA MIA!” takes the stage as part of the musical’s 25th anniversary tour, followed by Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with a two-week run Jan. 21 – Feb. 2, 2025.

March 4 – 9, 2025 murder and blackmail are on the menu with “Clue.”

A Beautiful Noise starts April 1 – 6, 2025 – Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself,featuring chart- busting show-stopping classics like “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “Solitary Man.”

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” will make its Grand Rapids debut April 29 – May 4, 2025. The show is based on the film of the same name that starred Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

July 22 – Aug. 3, 2025 the revolutionary story of HAMILTON is back. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

New season ticket packages are available for purchase here. Packages can also be purchased over the phone via the dedicated subscriber hotline at 1-866-928-7469 or in-person during box office hours at the Broadway Grand Rapids office located at 122 Lyon St NW. Visit the Broadway GR website for specific showtimes and additional information.