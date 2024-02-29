Leap into March!

Immerse yourself in the poignant and thought-provoking “Border Cantos” (Sonic Border) at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St NW. This exhibition promises a transformative journey that unveils a captivating blend of photographic landscapes, evocative sound compositions, and mesmerizing musical sculptures, all sourced from the border. Created collaboratively by visionary photographer Richard Misrach and innovative composer/artist Guillermo Galindo, this exhibition transcends traditional art forms to delve into the intricate tapestry of political, environmental, and humanitarian issues surrounding border crossings.

Misrach’s awe-inspiring imagery captures the delicate dance between humanity and nature, while Galindo’s inspired compositions infuse discarded objects with profound spiritual resonance, culminating in the mesmerizing 260-minute masterpiece, Sonic Border. Crafted from border detritus, Galindo’s eight musical instruments serve as both artifacts and conduits of empathy, offering a unique window into the migrant experience.

This enriching exploration of empathy and understanding intertwines artistic elements to reveal the profound human consequences of immigration policies. Organized by the esteemed Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the exhibition is made possible by the generous support of visionary foundations and individuals, including the Daniel and Pamela DeVos Foundation, Wege Foundation, and Cornucopia Family Foundation. Don’t miss your chance to engage with this transformative exhibition and embark on a journey of empathy and enlightenment. On view through April 28, 2024.



If you love recycled art…

Two South Division art galleries have teamed up to shine a spotlight on recycled art. ArtRat Gallery and Cocoon Art Space, along with other South Division fashion-forward businesses, will present a two-month celebration of recycled art, featuring a juried art exhibition. Two- and three-dimensional pieces created from found objects and repurposed materials will be on view. throughout March and April. Workshops focusing on repurposing materials for art, fashion are also on the schedule. The juried art exhibition will kick off on March 1, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cocoon Art Space, 327 Division Ave. S. and ArtRat Gallery, 46 Division Ave. S.

The festivities will culminate in a Recycle/Upcycle Vintage Fashion Show at ArtRat Gallery on April 20, 2024, featuring entries from local artists and eco-conscious fashion designers. Visit the event website for more information.

Are you a Pinball Wizard?

RLM Amusements, 4318 Plainfield Ave., Suite K, provides pinball and arcade repair and sales. You know what else they have at RLM Amusements? Weekly pinball tournaments! The official launch party for the pinball game Jaws. Yes, the iconic motion picture is also a video game. The tournament will be held Saturday, March 2, noon to 6 p.m., where players can attempt to put up their best scores. At the conclusion of qualifying, the top 12 players will be selected to advance to the group matchplay finals, where five games will be played. Various prizes will be randomly awarded to tournament participants. Entry fee is $10, and all games are set to free play. Outside food and beverages are permitted. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

See a rising star at Dr. Grins

New York City comedian Erin Jackson will perform at Dr. Grins, 20 Monroe Ave., Feb. 29 through March 2, 2024. With nightly performances at NYC’s top comedy clubs, and a new album, “Grudgery” (recently debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts), she’s one of the fastest-rising comedians in entertainment.

Jackson has appeared on Conan, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, and TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks. Other appearances include The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Last Comic Standing, Live at Gotham, Gotham Comedy Live, Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious, and Standup in Stilettos. Jackson co-hosted three seasons of Exhale on ASPiRE and has appeared as a panelist on a plethora of sports and other pop-culture programs.



Buy tickets to see Erin Jackson perform live at Dr. Grins in Grand Rapids here.