New Netflix animated film features Kentwood family

An animated Netflix movie released late last month tells the story of a family from Kentwood.

“The Mitchells vs the Machines” features a quirky family who decides to go on a road trip, but they soon run into trouble when their family trip places them in the middle of a robot apocalypse. Suddenly, this West Michigan family is humanity’s last hope, according to IMDb.

The film has several easter eggs for those from Kentwood or the surrounding area. There’s a reference from the mother for the Kentwood Community Facebook page, the son is seen flipping through a phone book that is filled with numbers that start with a 616 area code and the family’s road trip begins on U.S. 131.

The film features actors Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, Danny McBride as Rick Mitchell and Maya Rudolph as Linda Mitchell. Other celebrities lent their voices, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Directed and written by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, the film is receiving generally positive views from critics and viewers, according to sites like Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes.