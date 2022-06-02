Mystery comedy show to play in Grand Rapids

Don’t Tell Comedy will host a speakeasy-type show with a mystery lineup tomorrow.

A live show by Don’t Tell Comedy (DTC) is playing in Grand Rapids at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3. In keeping with Don’t Tell Comedy’s brand, location information, as well as performer lineup, will not be released to attendees until 12 p.m. tomorrow.

DTC, self-proclaimed as “comedy’s worst kept secret,” is a traveling comedy experience offering pop-up shows with mystery comedians throughout the U.S.

The live show’s location remains undisclosed until noon the day of the show, when ticket-holders are sent location information. Additionally, performing comedians remain unknown until taking the stage, creating a unique show experience for attendees.

Don’t Tell Comedy works with local and national talent to curate surprise lineups for each show. Past comedians featured on the show include Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Ali Wong and Nikki Glaser. Other talent DTC has presented includes Irene Tu, Mark Smalls and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actor Danny Jolles.

Jolles’ DTC-produced 2021 special made ‘best of’ lists in Paste Magazine and The New York Times.

DTC is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. The show was founded in 2017 by Kyle Kazanjian-Amory, who held the first performance in a backyard with folding chairs in Los Angeles. Comedian Sam Jay performed at that show, and DTC was born with the mission of offering affordable, unique comedy in a community setting.

Since then, DTC has performed to over 100,000 attendees at nearly 2,000 shows across 50 cities in the U.S. DTC has popped up at locations from candy stores to rooftops, gyms to living rooms and even a steamship.

“We love making stand-up comedy more accessible and affordable and creating opportunities for the best of the next generation of talent across the country,” Kazanjian-Amory said. “Grand Rapids has been an excellent fit for us, and the shows keep selling out.”

Like most DTC shows, the Grand Rapids show encourages guests to bring their own drinks and snacks and does not have a two-drink minimum. This show will be indoors and will last around 70-90 minutes. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids show start at $25 and are at Don’t Tell Grand Rapids. The precise location for the show will be sent to ticket-holders and made available to attendees at noon the day of the show.

DTC will return to Grand Rapids for a second show on July 29.