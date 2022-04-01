Muskegon to host Easter festivities

The city of Muskegon is hosting an Easter egg hunt.

The hunt will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Hackley Park, at 350 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon.

There will be thousands of eggs filled with treats that children up to 12 years old can find in the park. Children also can take photos with the Easter Bunny and get their faces painted.

Public Health Muskegon County will partner with other agencies to provide information and answer questions about the latest COVID-19 directives regarding children and families.

“We are now able to bring the community safely together in Hackley Park to celebrate spring,” said Oneata Bailey, Muskegon Community & Neighborhood Services director. “We still need to inform and educate children and families on COVID-19. An Easter Egg Hunt is a great way to accomplish both.”

There also will be free giveaways of market veggie vouchers, child-sized KN-95 masks and sporting equipment at the Muskegon Farmers Market, at 242 W. Western Ave.

More information is here.