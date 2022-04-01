Robinette’s hosting ‘Drinks with Dogs’ fundraiser

A local orchard and winery is inviting people to bring their dogs to a wine tasting fundraiser event.

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery will host a Drinks with Dogs/Dog Walk event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at its property at 3142 Four Mile Road NE in Grand Rapids Township.

“Bring your dog in for wine tasting. The wine is for you; we will have water for the dogs,” Robinette’s said. “We look forward to seeing you and your fur babies.”

Admission is free, but Robinette’s is asking attendees to contribute donations that will go directly to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

The wine tasting is $9 per person, payable at the door.

Robinette’s said attendees also can take a hike with their dogs through the orchards while at the event. Pets must be leashed.

Tickets are available online. More information is on Facebook.