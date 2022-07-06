Music festival brings hard rock big names to Grand Rapids

A weekend celebration of hard rock featuring bands such as Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed is coming to Grand Rapids for a second year.

Upheaval Festival 2022 will take place Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, at Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE in Grand Rapids.

This year’s festival will kick off at 1 p.m. Friday with a performance by Black Heart Saints. Multiplatinum rock bands Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin will headline the fest, and the latter will close out the event on July 16.

The lineup for Upheaval 2022 also includes Escape the Fate, MudVayne, Nothing More, Three Days Grace, and 16 other indie and popular hard rock groups with shows scheduled from 1-9:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Upheaval Festival, which debuted in 2021, is coordinated by MiEntertainment Group, co-producers of the annual Breakaway Music Festival (taking place Aug. 19-20) in Grand Rapids, and WGA entertainment, the promoter behind Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin.

“Live music took a hit with the pandemic in 2020, but reopening in 2021, we saw the inaugural Upheaval fest draw rock fans from all over the country. Having such a positive response in the first year has made us very excited for the longevity of this brand and rock music in Grand Rapids,” said Jenna Meyer, co-founder of MiEntertainment Group. “As a resident of West Michigan, it is exciting to watch our business grow in my hometown and take advantage of the beautiful setting Belknap Park has to offer.”

Tickets for Upheaval Festival start at $85 for single-day general admission and $159 for two-day general admission and can be purchased here.

The festival is open to children of all ages, but those younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Gates for the festival open at 1 p.m. each day and close at 9:30 p.m. Chairs and blankets for seating are recommended.