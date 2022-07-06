Student-produced TV series ranks high on Christian streaming service

A Compass College production was ranked the No. 1 streamed show on Redeem TV.

“The Watchers,” a locally filmed television series produced by Grand Rapids-based Christian film school Compass College of Film and Media, recently debuted on Redeem TV to high ratings.

The show, which tells the story of the archangel Michael, who is sent to Earth to protect humanity from his brother, the devil, was written by Compass College producer and alum Aaron Greer.

Greer negotiated a deal early last year with Redeem TV’s parent company Vision Video for eight episodes. All episodes were shot, produced and edited in Grand Rapids, with Compass College alumni serving in primary production roles and students providing on-set production support.

In the first few weeks after its release, “The Watchers” saw high viewership on Redeem TV and was ranked most watched on the national service in June.

“Redeem TV told us that ‘The Watchers’ was the highest-watched television show the week of June 1,” Greer said. “As well, our trailer was the second-highest-watched trailer on Redeem TV, so it’s incredibly satisfying to see all this hard work paying off while telling a very important story.”

Added Jay Greer, president of Compass College of Film and Media, “This is a wonderful example of the hands-on experience Compass College students receive. We had Compass alumni writers, production and editing crews, and even an actor who trained and managed the Compass students during the production. There were about a dozen students on the production, and several have already now earned other positions on professional film and television shoots since their work on ‘The Watchers.’”

After negotiating the deal with Vision Video, production commenced and concluded in May 2021. Compass College provided equipment, campus usage and students in volunteer crew positions during production. Several department heads, including director of photography, line producer, art director and editor, also were Compass graduates. Greer reached out to T.C. Stallings, from popular Christian films “War Room” and “Courageous,” to guest star in three episodes.

Redeem TV is available as an app on most devices, including Apple TV, Roku, iPhone, Android and FireTV, where viewers can watch episodes weekly for free as they are released.