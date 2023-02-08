Local filmmakers to showcase work

Wealthy Theatre invites community members, filmmakers and film lovers to Open Projector Night, its recurring cinematic series, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The event format consists of an 85-minute program curated by local film professionals and Wealthy Theatre staff.

“The Grand Rapids Community Media Center is honored to carry on the tradition of Open Projector Night and delighted to see its success at Wealthy Theatre,” said Nicholas Hartman, Wealthy Theatre operations and film coordinator.

Originally launched by the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, Open Projector Night provides community members an opportunity to engage with local and regional filmmakers. The night will be hosted by Grand Rapids independent film producer Breana Malloy and includes 12 short films, a Q&A opportunity with filmmakers, an audience vote and an after-party in the lobby for filmmakers and community members to connect.

The event will showcase the work of filmmakers with Michigan connections. A diverse range of movies will be presented, from animated narratives and experimental pieces to commercial work.

“West Michiganders have the unique opportunity to experience and engage with local filmmaking right in their own backyard. Our diverse lineup has something for everyone to enjoy,” Hartman said.

Featured filmmakers include:

Tottionna Bushell, “Black Boy on the Moon”

Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, “The Headhunter’s Daughter”

Brennan Huizenga, “Strawberry Milk”

Jeremy David Knickerbocker, “Distant Dream 003”

John Paul Morris, “Winter”

Jeen Na, “Molly – Don’t Be Surprised”

Alex Peerez, “Jesus Freak”

Charles Poquette, “An Elaborate Unboxing”

Johnny Ray and Josh Sikkema, “Something in the Clouds”

Allison Riley, “In the Blood”

Julie Seaward, “Pink Sky – False Aralia”

Jordan Skutar, “The Body of a Rational Creature”

Prizes are awarded to the top three finalists. First prize includes an all-access GRCMC membership, free Wealthy Theatre film passes, a $100 cash prize, a social media spotlight that includes a written interview with the filmmaker and a special screening of the winner’s film before Wealthy Theatre’s Tuesday night movie screening.



Second and third prizes each include two Wealthy Theatre movie and concession passes. The awards are determined through an audience vote following the Q&A session. Audience members are encouraged to fill out a ballot provided at the beginning of the event.

General admission costs $8. Admission for Kendall College of Art and Design students and Wealthy Theatre/GRCMC members is $6.

Wealthy Theatre is located at 1130 Wealthy St SE, in Grand Rapids.