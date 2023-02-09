Grand Rapids Symphony heralds diverse season lineup

The Grand Rapids Symphony announced its 2023-24 season Wednesday, Feb. 8, which features a wide range of composers and musical guests performing everything from new compositions to masterworks of old.

“Each program will be a celebration of life itself, uplifting our spirits through the power of great music,” said Music Director, Marcelo Lehninger. “When planning this season, I had one word in mind: diversity. Not only ethnicity and gender, but also musical diversity.”

From “Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto,” with violinist Amaryn Olmedato, to “The Artistry of Vadim Gluzman” and “Elgar’s Cello Concerto,” featuring special musical guest Sterling Elliot, concert goers can expect to see a wide array of faces and names from around the globe playing along side our hometown symphony.

The Masterworks, Pops and special presentations planned for the upcoming season are truly out of this world: Star Wars fans will want to save the date(s) May 3 and 4, 2024, for “May the Fourth be with You.”

Another schedule standouts is “The Godfather Live in Concert,” Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Fans of the celebrated Francis Ford Coppola classic are invited to “relive this chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power as a live symphony orchestra performs Nino Rota’s score live to picture.”

And who wouldn’t want to hear Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” performed live on the stage at DeVos Performance Hall?

Other timeless composers highlighted throughout the season: Gershwin, Prokofiev, Liszt, Beethoven, Handel, Mozart and more. Guest artists Eileen Ivers, Martina Filjak, Ruth Reinhart, Sterling Elliot, Thomas Wilkins will also grace the symphony stage. And Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus conductor Pearl Shangkuan will celebrate her 20th year as the chorus’ leader!

For a the complete schedule and lineup of concerts and musical guests, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.

Save 30 percent on season tickets with a subscription , starting Tuesday, March 14. Renewals begin Feb. 14. Individual concert tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 1.