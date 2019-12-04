Jewish Theatre producing ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’

Watch a mid-life crisis unfold on stage.

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is presenting “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” for eight performances between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15 at the Spectrum Theater downtown.

After premiering on Broadway in 1969, the comedic play written by Neil Simon was adapted into a 1972 movie with the same name, starring Alan Arkin.

“Middle-aged and married, Barney wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late,” the theater says.

“He arranges three seductions: the first proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses; the next, a 20-ish actress who is too kooky by half; finally, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend.”

Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for seniors.

Photo via jtgr.org